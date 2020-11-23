   
China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect moon rocks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Latest News:
China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect...
Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down...
The situation is still too worrying to relax...
Belgium in Brief: Is Bpost Cancelling Christmas?...
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 November 2020
    China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect moon rocks
    Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down
    The situation is still too worrying to relax current measures, Belgium’s Health minister says
    Belgium in Brief: Is Bpost Cancelling Christmas?
    Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit in Saudi Arabia
    Plug-in hybrid vehicles pollute far more than manufacturers claim, tests show
    Don’t wait for a fever to consult a doctor, stresses Van Gucht
    Stay in Belgium for Christmas and New Year’s, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian police tried over Kurdish toddler’s death amid widespread calls for justice
    Sophie Wilmès resumes work after Covid-19 infection
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new cases per day
    Boris Johnson to announce post-lockdown coronavirus plan
    Coronavirus: around 2 million Belgians to get priority vaccination
    Flanders to install 30,000 extra electric vehicle charging points
    Blood stocks in critical shortage, Red Cross pleads for donations
    We need to talk about harassment in the European Commission
    Spain set to begin vaccinating citizens already in January
    Brussels student out of danger after balcony fall at lockdown party
    UK could approve Pfizer vaccine by next week
    Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study shows
    View more
    Share article:

    China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect moon rocks

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    China is making final preparations on Monday before sending a probe to the moon to collect lunar rocks, the first such operation in more than 40 years.

    The Long March 5 rocket that will propel the spacecraft is in place on the launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Centre, official media said.

    According to several observers, the launch could take place Tuesday morning local time. China has not announced a specific date or time, as space is considered a sensitive area.

    The Chang’e 5 mission – named after a moon goddess in Chinese mythology – is the next step in China’s space programme, which struck a blow in early 2019 by landing a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, a world first.

    The probe will be sent to collect lunar dust and rocks, in particular by digging down to a depth of two metres, then sending them back to Earth. These samples could then help scientists better understand the history of the Moon.

    This is the first attempt to bring back lunar rocks since the unmanned mission Luna 24, successfully carried out by the former USSR in 1976.

    The Chinese probe is expected to land on the Moon at the end of November. The return of the samples to Earth should take place in early to mid-December.

    It has already landed two small remote-controlled robots (the “Jade Rabbits”) on the Moon during the Chang’e 3 (in 2013) and Chang’e 4 (started in 2018) missions.

    The Asian giant is investing billions of euros in its space programme to catch up with Europe, Russia and the United States.

    It sent its first astronaut into space in 2003, hopes to assemble a large space station by 2022 and intends to send men to the moon in about 10 years’ time.

    The Brussels Times