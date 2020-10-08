   
European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network...
Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside...
European Parliament wants every Member State to be...
New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall,...
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    © Belga

    All EU Member States will likely have to significantly lower their greenhouse gas emissions to be climate neutral by 2050 following a parliamentary vote on the European Union’s new Climate Law.

    The European Parliament released the outcome of the vote on Thursday, which showed that 392 Members of the EP voted in favour of the proposal, with 161 voting against, and 142 abstaining their vote.

    In order to reach this goal for each individual Member State, greenhouse gas emissions will need to be strongly reduced by 2030 and 2040.

    The current emissions goal for 2030 is a 40% reduction when compared to 1990. Following the new proposal, emissions will need to be reduced to 55 to 60% in order to reach the 2050 goal.

    Further steps on how to achieve these reductions have not yet been announced.

    “The adoption of the report sends a clear message to the Commission and the Council,” Parliament rapporteur Jytte Guteland stated following the vote.

    The European Commission and the European Council will have to approve the proposal before it will become legally binding. Negotiations on the contents of the Climate Law are still ongoing.

    Once the European Council approves the proposal, the European Parliament will start negotiations with each Member State.

    In 2019, the European Council endorsed the EU’s ambitions of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

    To enforce this goal, the European Commission proposed an EU Climate Law in March 2020.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times