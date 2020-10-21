   
EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections...
Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after...
Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a...
EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative...
Belgium comes near bottom of the table for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
    Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after psychiatric report
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19
    Belgium comes near bottom of the table for NATO spending
    Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended Up In This Situation
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol 
    Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears average of 9,000 cases per day
    Flanders will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    ‘We could have avoided this,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    Brussels and Wallonia hire hundreds of new Covid-19 contact tracers
    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
    Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
    ‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in Antwerp
    Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
    Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to spread
    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
    View more
    Share article:

    EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tested negative for coronavirus following her second screening test, she announced on Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    Von der Leyen had left the EU-27 summit on Thursday after learning that one of her colleagues had tested positive for coronavirus that morning.

    Related News

     

    The Commission President had then gone into quarantine for the second time.

    She had already self-isolated at the beginning of October after contact with an infected person.

    The Brussels Times