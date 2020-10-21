EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tested negative for coronavirus following her second screening test, she announced on Wednesday morning on Twitter.

I am glad to communicate that my latest test result is negative. I took the test yesterday. Thank you for your messages of support. Stay safe. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 21, 2020

Von der Leyen had left the EU-27 summit on Thursday after learning that one of her colleagues had tested positive for coronavirus that morning.

The Commission President had then gone into quarantine for the second time.

She had already self-isolated at the beginning of October after contact with an infected person.

The Brussels Times