   
Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 October, 2020
Latest News:
Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire...
Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces...
Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”...
Belgium slips in EU gender-equality index...
New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 October 2020
    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
    Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces violence
    Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”
    Belgium slips in EU gender-equality index
    New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern Europe
    Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term expats
    Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium
    Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions of ears
    Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018
    South Korea: court upholds ex-president’s 17-year jail sentence
    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, says microbiologist
    Belgium’s health minister calls for solidarity between regions and countries
    Coronavirus: Medical experts welcome new protective measures
    Covid-19: All indicators rising as Belgium goes into lockdown
    Charleroi airport death: Victim’s family welcomes enquiry
    ‘EU should recruit more staff outside the Brussels bubble’
    ‘Not proportionate’: why Belgium isn’t banning non-essential journeys
    Belgium goes back into lockdown
    New Measures: No ban on non-essential journeys
    Only 4 countries not coloured red on European coronavirus map
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019

    Saturday, 31 October 2020
    © Belga

    Over 400,000 ha. of forests were destroyed by fire in 2019, the worst year the world has known in recent times in terms of such disasters, the European Commission’s joint research centre noted in a report released on Friday.

    The report, which provides an inventory of the devastation wrought by forest fires in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, notes that a record number of protected natural areas were affected throughout the European Union in 2019.

    The forests devastated by flames in the Union last year included close to half of the area under the protection of “Natura 2000,” with 159,585 ha. of precious biodiversity sites going up in flames there.

    One country was particularly affected: Romania, where 242 fires destroyed a total of 73,444 ha., much of it in the Danube Delta.

    Climate change clearly played a role in the intensity, duration and number of forest fires, according to the researchers, with temperatures higher than usual, and scarce rains. Among the things the report highlighted was the unusually high number of fires that broke out even before the start of the traditional forest-fire season.

    Noting the horrifying scenes of fires on the West Coast of the United States, Siberia and elsewhere, European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius said Europe’s forests had also been hard hit.

    “Part of the answer to ensure that this does not happen at such a devastating scale lies in protecting and managing the forests in a way to reduce their vulnerability to fires, allowing nature to also protect itself,” Sinkevicius stressed.

    The Brussels Times