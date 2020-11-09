   
European leaders to hold virtual summit after Vienna attack
Monday, 09 November, 2020
    European leaders to hold virtual summit after Vienna attack

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on Tuesday, after which they will join German leaders and the European institutions in a virtual summit about the current terror threat in Europe.

    Kurz announced the meeting on Twitter on Monday.

    “I will meet the French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow in Paris for a working meeting to discuss the common fight against Islamist terror and political Islam,” he wrote, adding that “France has been the victim of Islamist terrorism on several occasions.”

    The subsequent video conference will involve German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Kurz clarified in a reply to his own tweet.

    Michel tweeted that he was in Vienna to meet with Kurz and said that “the European Union stands in solidarity with Austria,” adding that “in our fight against violent extremism, we must strengthen our common response and protect our freedoms.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times