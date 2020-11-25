European Commission announces new rules on data governance...

The European Commission is proposing new rules on data governance, it announced on Wednesday.

The goal of the act is to increase trust in data sharing, make it easier to reuse public sector data, give people more control over their data and create neutral data mediators, the Commission said in a tweet announcing the new act.

The new regulation “proposes a model based on the neutrality and transparency of data intermediaries, which are organisers of data sharing or pooling, to increase trust,” the Commission explained in a press release.

“To ensure this neutrality, the data-sharing intermediary cannot deal in the data on its own account (e.g. by selling it to another company or using it to develop their own product based on this data) and will have to comply with strict requirements,” it underlined.

“You don’t have to share all data. But if you do and data is sensitive you should be able to do in a manner where data can be trusted and protected. We want to give business and citizens the tools to stay in control of data.” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age.

The Commission also wants “to build trust that data is handled in line with European values and fundamental rights,” Vestager added.

“With the ever-growing role of industrial data in our economy, Europe needs an open yet sovereign Single Market for data,” said Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.

“Flanked by the right investments and key infrastructures, our regulation will help Europe become the world’s number one data continent.”

The Commission announced that “more dedicated” proposals would follow next year, along with a Data Act ” to foster data sharing among businesses, and between business and governments.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times