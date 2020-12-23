   
Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus...
Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since...
Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports...
Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish...
Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    EU official releases book on EU’s efforts ‘behind the scenes’ to fight climate change
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Stock photo

    A Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK could be imminent, according to reports in various media citing senior EU sources.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are believed to have been in direct contact, as various media report, and a final call scheduled for Wednesday evening is “likely to be the moment that a deal is announced,” The Guardian wrote.

    EU diplomats could be slated to meet on Thursday to ratify the agreement if a deal is announced, both The Guardian and The Independent report.

    AFP reports that EU sources say a deal could be reached “within hours,” and sources in London have also confirmed their belief the talks were headed for a deal, according to The Guardian.

    Related News

     

    While an EU official said that “it is crunch time,” according to the BBC, they added that “talk of a deal announcement is premature.”

    Negotiations between EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost, along with their respective teams, started in March after Brexit left the EU at the end of January.

    The country remains part of the EU’s single market and customs union until 31 December in a transition phase. After it ends, should no agreement be reached, World Trade Organisation rules will apply between the EU and the UK, meaning higher tariffs and extensive customs controls.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times