   
Brexit: Boris Johnson expected to hold press conference at 4:00 PM
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
    Credit: Number 10 / Flickr

    British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 4:00 PM Belgian time today, according to a tweet from the BBC.


    Johnson is expected to announce a post-Brexit trade agreement as news surfaced on Wednesday evening that a deal would be imminent.

    The press conference was initially expected at 9:00 AM Belgian time, but a final call between Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had not yet taken place at that time.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

