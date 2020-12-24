Brexit: Boris Johnson expected to hold press conference at 4:00 PM

British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 4:00 PM Belgian time today, according to a tweet from the BBC.

Press conference here at 3pm — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 24, 2020



Johnson is expected to announce a post-Brexit trade agreement as news surfaced on Wednesday evening that a deal would be imminent.

The press conference was initially expected at 9:00 AM Belgian time, but a final call between Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had not yet taken place at that time.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

