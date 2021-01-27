   
AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Latest News:
AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell...
Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens...
Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...
Minor suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail detained...
Belgium publishes ‘sworn statement’ needed for essential travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
    Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Minor suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail detained
    Belgium publishes ‘sworn statement’ needed for essential travel
    Two new river vessels work to keep Antwerp waters clean
    Nearly all coronavirus figures in Belgium worsen
    Belgium could rethink deconfinement strategy in April or May
    Smaller bubbles, 1 hobby: agreement reached on stricter rules for children
    EU citizens offered financial incentives to leave the UK
    International Olympic Committee will not demand priority vaccination for athletes
    Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion between 2020 and 2025, IMF warns
    Nearly 200 arrested in the Netherlands after third night of riots
    Latest Ministerial Decree clarifies rules for religious services
    Rich countries monopolise coronavirus vaccines, South African president warns
    Wallonia can vaccinate 24,000 people a day, ‘if we have the vaccines’
    Belgium’s Dutch border braces for riots against Covid rules
    Threats of spot checks have made more people telework
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Has Some Explaining To Do
    Germany wants to restrict vaccine exports outside of the EU
    View more
    Share article:

    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has been challenged in Europe over delays in deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine, is “certainly not taking vaccines from Europeans to sell them elsewhere at a profit,” according to its CEO Pascal Soriot.

    “That would make no sense,” Soriot said in an interview with Le Figaro published Tuesday, adding that the laboratory in partnership with Oxford University, has pledged not to make a profit on the sale of vaccines during the pandemic.

    Brussels raised its voice on Monday against AstraZeneca, judging “unacceptable” the delays in the delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine, and now demands “transparency” on the export outside the EU of the doses produced there.

    Soriot says there were also start-up problems in the UK supply chain, but “the UK contract was signed three months before the European contract. So, with the UK, we had another three months to solve the problems we encountered”.

    Related News

     

    While the EU regulatory approval for the vaccine is expected on Friday, the UK laboratory announced last week that deliveries would be lower than expected in the first quarter due to a reduced yield at a European manufacturing site.

    This alarmed EU countries, already on edge after difficulties in delivering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and increased pressure on the European Commission, which negotiated pre-order contracts on behalf of the EU-27.

    The contracts cover up to 400 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which has the advantage of being cheaper to produce than its rivals, as well as easier to store and transport.

    “I think people in Europe are extremely stressed and tired from this year-long pandemic. Governments are under pressure,” Soriot said in the interview, adding that Europe, “which represents 5% of the world’s population, will get 17% of our production in February.

    The Brussels Times