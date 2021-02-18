Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in 2020

The number of requests for asylum in the EU dropped by 31% in 2020, according to the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

The drop was “largely as a result of emergency travel restrictions,” according to EASO.

Around 461,300 requests were made last year, compared to 671,200 the year before.

Most of them came from Syria (64,540), followed by Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia and Iraq.

“Despite the pandemic, national asylum authorities showed resilience in sustaining many activities, resulting in a decrease in backlogs of pending applications,” EASO said.

Meanwhile, “the recognition rate in the EU+ remained stable at 32% in 2020, despite strong fluctuations during the year,” according organisation.

