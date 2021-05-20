   
EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
    EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    The European Union has agreed to reopen its borders to people who meet certain criteria.

    Visitors must either be fully vaccinated or come from a country that is considered safe with regard to its COVID-19 numbers.

    According to officials, the list of safe countries will be finalised on Friday, 21 May.

    The 27 member states reserve the right to alter the new protocols as they see fit. This includes potentially requiring negative PCR tests or quarantines.

    The new measures are set to be implemented as early as next week, just in time for summer tourists.

