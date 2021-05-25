Some 170 million EU citizens, or 46% of adults in the EU, should have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the EU summit on Tuesday.

The goal is to have at least 70% of EU adults vaccinated by July.

By Sunday, Member States should have received a total of 300 million doses of vaccine, of which 245 million have already been administered, according to von der Leyen.

Member States expect to receive a total of 413 million doses from producers BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) in the second quarter, followed by 529 million doses in the quarter after that, and 452 million in the fourth one.

Last Thursday, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a press conference that 40% of European adults had already received at least one dose, and 17% were fully vaccinated.

More than 47% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to almost 4.36 million people, of which 1,684,642 (or 18.3% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and remained stable at 0.88 for two days. After rising to 0.93, it has now gone back to 0.90. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

The Brussels Times