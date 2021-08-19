   
EU recovery fund: Pre-financing disbursed to 7 member states, rule of law mechanism delayed
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent decides not to extend low-emissions zone...
Comparing vaccination rates in Brussels and Flanders like...
EU recovery fund: Pre-financing disbursed to 7 member...
Covid hospitalisations increasing, whilst deaths decrease...
The Recap: Belgians Set Sights On Endurance Records...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 August 2021
    Ghent decides not to extend low-emissions zone
    Comparing vaccination rates in Brussels and Flanders like ‘comparing apples to oranges’
    EU recovery fund: Pre-financing disbursed to 7 member states, rule of law mechanism delayed
    Covid hospitalisations increasing, whilst deaths decrease
    The Recap: Belgians Set Sights On Endurance Records
    Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate threat”
    End of Covid crisis management phase could be near, Vandenbroucke says
    Doctors advise against intensive sport after Covid vaccination
    Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives
    Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday
    Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman to swim Belgian coastline
    Coming soon: Green lights for all trams in Ghent and Antwerp
    Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking
    Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to disaster
    EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to prevent humanitarian crisis
    People with weakened immune system to get third coronavirus dose
    Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats
    Covid-19: New infections approach 2,000 a day
    19-year-old Belgian to take off on possible record-breaking solo flight today
    The Recap: Returning Travellers Account For 1 in 3 Brussels Covid Cases
    View more
    Share article:

    EU recovery fund: Pre-financing disbursed to 7 member states, rule of law mechanism delayed

    Thursday, 19 August 2021

    Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Madrid presenting the assessment of the recovery plan to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, credit: EU 2021

    The European Commission disbursed this week €289 million to Lithuania and €9 billion to Spain in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of their financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

    According to the Commission, the pre-financing payment will help to kick-start the implementation of the investment and reform measures outlined in their recovery and resilience plan.

    The disbursements follow the recent implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU or the recovery fund. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of €80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU.

    By the two latest disbursements of pre-financing, a total of more than €41 billion has been paid out to 7 EU member states: Italy, Greece, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and now Lithuania and Spain.

    Asked at a press conference on Tuesday (17 August) about the status of the rule of law conditionality mechanism, a Commission spokesperson said that it is still in the middle of a consultation process with the European Parliament and the member states to finalise guidelines on how to apply the mechanism. The process is running for 10 weeks and is expected to be finalised by early September.

    The mechanism is part of the post-Coronavirus crisis recovery package and was introduced to allow for the suspension or reduction of EU funding to member states with focus on financial irregularities. However, according to a Council decision further legal clarification by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) was required.

    The spokesperson declined to reply to a question if the Commission has already started to investigate suspected case of irregularities which could trigger the mechanism.

    According to a resent legal assessment, the mechanism can already be applied by issuing a notification letter. The regulation explicitly demands the Commission to take a proactive, risk-based approach to protect the EU budget. This does not require the Commission to wait until specific instances of fraud or abuse of EU funds under the new budget can be documented.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times