Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
    EU launches app and student card to simplify studying abroad

    Tuesday, 21 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The app will help simplify the studying abroad experience for students. Credit: Belga

    The European Commission on Tuesday announced the launch of its Erasmus+ app and the integrated European Student card to simplify and improve the study abroad experience for students.

    The digital European Student Card will be valid all across the European Union, whilst the app, which will help to digitalise all administration linked to studying abroad, as well as open doors for students at their destinations, will be made available in all EU languages.

    “The interface of our flagship programme for young people, Erasmus+, is becoming more like them. More digital, more mobile, and more community-oriented,” said Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

    The app will help students from the start of the process right through their experience, by allowing them to browse their universities’ partner destinations, sign their online learning agreement, discover events and useful tips about their destination, and get in touch with other students.

    “Having all the information at your fingertips means less stress, less time spent on administrative requirements, and more flexibility,” said Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel.

    Meanwhile, the European Student Card aims to promote student participation in educational and cultural activities as it will give students access to services, museums, cultural activities and special deals in their host university and country.

    Both the card and the app will also simplify administrative procedures and reducing the administrative burden for higher education institutions, in turn boosting mobility and encouraging schools to take part in the programme.

    The new Erasmus+ programme for the period from 2021 to 2027 received an increased budget of over €28 billion for the 7-year period, “allowing Erasmus+ to support the resilience of education and training systems in the face of the pandemic.”

    Both initiatives are expected to be fully deployed by the end of this year, and by 2023, universities within the system should be able to exchange student nominations and acceptances and transcripts of records related to students studying abroad within the EU.