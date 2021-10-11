   
UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Latest News:
UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block...
Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?...
60,000 free travel passes for young people in...
Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices...
Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 October 2021
    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    View more
    Share article:

    UK will soon fund France’s efforts to block migrants

    Monday, 11 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The British Government announced on Monday that it will pay France the money agreed to combat the trafficking of migrants from France – a subject that has lead to tension between the countries.

    When asked by the BBC when exactly the agreed funds would be paid, the British Minister of State for Security Damian Hinds said that the decision should be finalised “in the coming weeks”. Yet the minister stressed that this delay was for administrative reasons rather than any political motive, Belga News Agency reported.

    On a visit to Loon-Plage on Saturday – the coastal commune that is the epicentre of migrant trafficking in northern France – the French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called on the British Government to honour its commitment to pay France €62.7 million to help pay for the strengthening of French border patrols.

    “Given that we are managing the border for them, we call on the British to hold their promise of financing,” Darmanin declared. He also called for a migration negotiation between the EU and UK.

    Related Posts

    Since the end of 2018, illegal Channel crossings by migrants trying to reach the UK have soared despite repeated warnings by authorities who highlight the dangers: heavy shipping traffic, strong currents, and cold water.

    Last week, 1,115 migrants were saved from drowning or intercepted by British authorities in a 48 hour period.

    The British Government has started to passing into legislation a controversial reform to the asylum system that makes sanctions tougher. This includes giving life prison sentences for people traffickers – a crime that currently bears a sentence of 14 years.

    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    The energy crisis is weighing heavily on people who use greenhouses to professionally grow plants, be those flowers, houseplants or other types of ...
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    The sale of energy drinks to young people must be restricted in Belgium, says federal MP for the Christian democratic CD&V party Nawal Farih. ...
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    More than half of Belgian companies are in favour of extending the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to the workspace, a survey by HR services group Liantis ...
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Taking advantage of the planting season, Brussels Mobility has announced a plan to transform 10,000m2 into green public spaces. Areas that currently ...
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    The Flemish Care and Health Agency has asked the region's vaccination centres to be ready to administer a third vaccine dose to the entire adult ...
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Almost half of the students at the University of Antwerp (UAntwerpen) struggled with feelings of depression at the end of the last schoolyear, mainly ...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched again in Brussels to urge the government to shift its focus back to the climate crisis, after a ...
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Thousands of solar panels stopped producing electricity during very sunny days this year as a result of more energy being produced than was being ...
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Members of the Dégaze Tegengas collective that participated in yesterday’s massive climate march have been occupying the headquarters of Groen and ...
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    On Sunday afternoon, a Belgian helicopter from the Koksijde air base was deployed in a rescue operation off the French coast. The French ...