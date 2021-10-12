   
France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce...
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric...
Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European...
Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for...
Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    2
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    3
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    4
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    5
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Share article:

    France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Canva

    In a decisive measure to significantly cut plastic waste, the French Government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for most fruit and vegetables from 1 January 2022.

    Plastic packaging is ubiquitous in almost any European supermarket and it can be difficult to buy products that aren’t wrapped in plastic cellophane. But France has now enacted the next step of a law against waste that will see plastic packaging banned from some 30 products.

    In practice, this will apply to the majority of fruit and vegetables that are bought throughout the year, with a few exceptions being made for products that are more fragile – such as red berries – or products that would degrade too quickly to be sold loose – such as grains that have already sprouted. Likewise, any produce that has been peeled or cut can also still be sold in plastic packaging.

    This is the latest phase of a much wider law for a circular economy was launched in July 2019 and has already put an end to single use plastics in France, as well as dealing with waste from other products. Since 2020, items such as plastic straws, disposable cutlery, and Styrofoam containers have already been banned with stricter laws to be introduced in the coming years. The French Government has set the long-term aim of having no disposable plastic by 2040.

    Related Posts

    In a statement, the Environment Ministry explained how the law aims to curb the “outrageous amount of single-use plastic in our daily lives” by promoting the “substitution of plastic by other materials or reusable and recyclable packaging.”

    An estimated 37% of fruit and vegetables are currently sold with plastic packaging in France; by 2026, all fruit and vegetables – regardless of whether it has been cut, peeled or processed – will be sold without plastic packaging.

    16% of the world’s plastic is produced in Europe (2019) and the sector provides over 30,000 jobs in Belgium with a turnover in 2018 of €14.2 billion, according to market analysis consultancy Agoria.

    According to Eurostat, plastic waste per person residing in the EU has been gradually increasing over the past decade, with an average of over 33kg plastic waste per capita being produced in 2018. In Belgium, over 200,000 tonnes of consumer plastic waste was sent to recycling in Belgium.

    Latest news

    Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination
    The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to ...
    Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European Court
    The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday rejected complaints made by sexual abuse victims to sue the Vatican over the Church's handling ...
    Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for vaccine equality
    Several activist organisations protested outside of the Belgian, Dutch and American embassies in South Africa, calling for a fast-tracked process to ...
    Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures
    The Brussels health authorities (Cocom) are seeing next to no effect of the upcoming implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in several sectors ...
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
    Belgium's decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter. ...
    Belgium balances the budget
    The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the ...
    Brussels cricket bars win silver at European Foodies Awards
    Brussels cricket bar company Kriket won the silver medal in the European Foodies Awards this year, which celebrates the most sustainable food brands ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for greater efforts to fight tax evasion instead of making cuts to public ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Man arrested for hiding speakers playing crying baby noises in garbage
    Police in the Netherlands arrested a 48-year-old man on Saturday for placing speakers in garbage containers that made the noise of a crying baby. ...
    First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves
    The first tea made in Belgium is now on supermarket shelves in Delhaize and Bio-Planet. The tea has been cultivated by Raf Rombouts from Loenhout ...
    Brussels tram accidents decreased for fifth year in row
    A decrease in the number of accidents involving Brussels public transport operator STIB's trams was recorded in 2020 for the fifth consecutive year. ...