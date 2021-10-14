   
European Parliament backs extension of free roaming for mobile phones
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
    European Parliament backs extension of free roaming for mobile phones

    Thursday, 14 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    © PxHere

    Members of the European Parliament have adopted a text calling for an extension of the existing legislation that abolished mobile roaming fees for EU travellers moving throughout the region.

    That legislation was set to expire on 30 June 2022, but Parliament’s Industry Committee voted in favour of extending the “Roam like at Home” scheme for another ten years.

    They’re also proposing an end to surcharges for intra-EU calls, which are currently capped at 19 cents per minute.

    “Roam-like-at-home is an unprecedented European success story. It shows how we all directly benefit from the EU single market,” said Lead MEP Angelika Winzig (EPP, AT).

    “We want to cut costs further and improve the quality of service for all European citizens. This is an opportunity for us to add some notable improvements, which will benefit citizens and businesses without causing disruption for mobile network operators.”

    The updated legislation also makes adjustments aiming for better roaming services for travellers, according to a press release.

    The legislation ensures that people living in the EU can continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling throughout member countries, with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home.

    They’re also entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at home, as roaming providers are obliged to offer roaming conditions equal to those offered domestically, assuming the same technologies and conditions are available on the network in the country people are visiting.

    MEPs want to prohibit commercial practices that reduce the quality of services, like providers switching the connection from 4G to 3G when consumers are abroad.

    The new rules must be agreed upon by Parliament and Council before they can enter into force.

