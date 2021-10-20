   
EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices...
EC calls on candidate countries to focus on...
Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering...
Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness...
Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    2
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    3
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    4
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    5
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Share article:

    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    Olivér Várhely , Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, presenting the 2021 Enlargement Package, 19 October, credit: EU

    The Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the Western Balkans and Turkey on their respective paths towards the EU.

    The package consists of specific country reports on each candidate country – Turkey and the six candidate countries in the Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo) – and a Communication which summaries EU’s enlargement policy and the findings and recommendations per country.

    The package follows the recent EU-Western Balkans summit hosted by the Slovenian presidency The summit resulted in a political declaration where the EU outlined the conditions for membership and its expectations of the Western Balkans countries. The European perspective and the enlargement process were mentioned in the declaration and have been guiding the Enlargement package.

    But now like during the summit, if the Western Balkans countries had hoped to be given a time line and date for when they can join the EU, their hopes were dashed. Basically, they are told to continue implementing fundamental reforms and are given guidance on their priorities ahead.

    Judging by an annex in the Communication on indicators – related to the status of democracy, good governance and the rule of law in the candidate countries – this should not come as a surprise to them. According to the indicators, aggregated by international expert organisations, they are all scored as “transitional or hybrid regimes” and “partly free”.

    As regards press freedom, rule of law, good governance and the fight against corruption, they are lagging far behind the EU member states.

    Turkey finds itself in a special category since the reform process in the country has been backsliding for years and the accession process has effectively come to a standstill and been suspended. EU, however, continues to regard Turkey as a key partner in several areas of joint interest, not the least migration, and is interested in dialogue and cooperation with the country.

    For that to be fruitful, EU calls for a sustained de-escalation of Turkey’s hostile activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and for its support to a fair, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue.

    “We have to maintain a credible enlargement process,” commented Josep Borrel, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

    “This is a two-way street: The new methodology is a merit-based approach. It puts a stronger focus on fundamental reforms, such as rule of law, fundamental freedoms, economy and functioning of democratic institutions. Our partners need to address them, in the interest of their citizens and to advance on the EU path. And they need put aside their differences.”

    The Commission admits that the delays in the official launch of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia are having a negative impact on the credibility of the EU. The intention still is to start the negotiations by the end of this year, provided that the bilateral issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia can be resolved by then.

    “Pending bilateral issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia need to be resolved as a matter of priority,” the Commission underlined. “It is crucial that EU member states conclude the discussions on the Negotiating Frameworks without further delay and that the first intergovernmental conferences with both countries are held as soon as possible and before the end of this year.”

    Asked at the press conference what the Commission will do to resolve the dispute between North Macedonia and Bulgaria so that accession negotiations can start in time, Olivér Várhely, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, replied that he is engaged with both parties and has met their leaders.

    “On that basis, I hope that we can find a solution so that the Council will give the green light to starting the negotiations,” he said, without going into any details about what solution he has in mind. The country report refers to the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation, signed by the two countries in 2017. It has led to several meetings between the parties but still needs to be implemented in full.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    On Tuesday, around 80 police investigators and 26 social investigators made a series of simultaneous arrests in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg as part ...
    More than 5,500 people took part in the citizens’ consultation on road safety
    Over 5,500 people took part in a citizens’ consultation on road safety for Belgium between July and October, according to Belga News Agency. The ...
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health ...
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    While it seems like cold viruses are hitting especially hard this autumn, with more severe and longer-lasting symptoms, doctors are saying that this ...
    More women take police selection tests in Belgium
    The selection tests to become a police inspector have more and more female participants, according to figures released by Interior Affairs Minister ...
    ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules
    Several city councillors for education in Brussels are calling to abolish the "absurd" differences in coronavirus measures for Dutch-speaking and ...
    Massive renovations for iconic venue in the heart of Brussels
    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has announced plans to renovate the AB Café and the AB Salon and is looking for a contractor fit for the job. ...