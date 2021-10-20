   
MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers...
Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions...
Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads...
Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel...
25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    2
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    3
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    4
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    5
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    Share article:

    MEPs call for European strategy to protect workers from asbestos

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ on Unsplash

    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the Commission to create a strategy for removing all abestos from buildings in order to reduce the health risks posed to workers exposed to the highly dangerous carcinogenic agent.

    Asbestos causes between 30,000 and 90,000 deaths per year in the EU, and the MEPs say that all known asbestos-related health issues should be regonised as occupational diseases so that those affected can be adequately compensated.

    They’re also asking that the current occupational exposure limit value be reduced from the current 0.1 fibres/cm3 to 0.001 fibres/cm3.

    “On dusty ceilings and in narrow basements, over the next decade construction workers will risk being exposed to our past massive use of asbestos fibers, when European buildings will be climate-renovated as part of the Green Wave,” said Nikolaj Villumsen (The Left, DK) in a press release.

    “It requires action now. I insist that Europe’s green transition must ensure a safe working environment. No one should die from going to work.”

    The resolution adopted on Wednesday recognises asbestos as “one of the most significant occupational health challenges in the EU.”

    The European strategy MEPs are asking for would contain new legislative proposals in addition to an update of current legislation regarding the protection of workers from asbestos.

    Asbestos was used worldwide in building and other materials in many areas of daily life before its adverse health effects were known.

    Eighty percent of the occupational cancers recognised in Europe are asbestos-related.

    Latest news

    Mandatory vaccine for carers: employers call for sanctions
    In a notice submitted by the National Council for Work (CNT), employers have called for heavy penalties for healthcare workers who refuse to receive ...
    Police pension protest blocks several Brussels crossroads
    On Wednesday, around 350 police officers expressed their dissatisfaction about the unclear pension scheme, low salaries and politicised police unions ...
    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
    Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final ...
    25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in white against child abuse
    On this day 25 years ago, over 300,000 people marched in Brussels to demand a more effective justice system and to support the families of Julie, ...
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
    The Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    On Tuesday, around 80 police investigators and 26 social investigators made a series of simultaneous arrests in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg as part ...
    More than 5,500 people took part in the citizens’ consultation on road safety
    Over 5,500 people took part in a citizens’ consultation on road safety for Belgium between July and October, according to Belga News Agency. The ...