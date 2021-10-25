   
More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference on the Future of Europe
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 October, 2021
Latest News:
More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday...
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Unilever are world’s biggest plastic...
Four men charged with illegally buying thousands of...
More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday
    2
    More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family resort over the weekend
    3
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    5
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    Share article:

    More politicians than ordinary citizens at the Conference on the Future of Europe

    Monday, 25 October 2021

    Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) - Plenary session, 23 October 2021, credit: EP

    The second Plenary of the Conference took place on Saturday in the European Parliament in Strasbourg and discussed the contributions from the previous citizens’ panels.

    Each of the four panels consisted of 200 ordinary citizens that had been randomly selected from all EU member states to represent the diversity of EU. The proceedings, proposals and ideas from the panels are described in separate reports available on the internet. In addition, two interim reports have been published, the second one covering the contributions on the digital platform until 7 September 2021.

    They covered a wide range of topics, starting with a stronger economy, social justice, jobs/education, youth, culture, and sport/digital transformation” (17 – 19 September) and continued with European democracy/values and rights, rule of law, security” (24-26 September),Climate change, environment/health” (1-3 October), and “EU in the world/migration” (15-17 October).

    Furthermore, there have also been over 3,180 other events across the EU that have brought together over 140,000 participants, according to the Commission.

    Francesco Indiveri, 29, an Italian lawyer from Naples who participated in the fourth panel, told The Brussels Times that it was important to combat populist misinformation about the EU and EU funding. “I would like to see this initiative repeated in each EU country and in each national parliament, so that our voices will be raised and heard also in the national and local context.”

    At the Plenary on Saturday, 80 representatives of the Citizens’ Panels took their seats, joined by 27 more citizens (one from each member state), representing national events or national citizens’ panels. Representatives of the social partners (12) and civil society (8) participated also at the plenary.

    The majority of delegates at the plenary consisted of representatives from the European institutions – the European Parliament (108), the Council (54, or two per member state) and the European Commission (3) – and representatives from all national Parliaments (108).

    However, despite the dominance of politicians, Dubravka Suica, Vice-President of the European Commission and co-chair of the conference, described it as “A historic moment where, for the first time, citizens deliberate on a par with their elected representatives at all levels. Bringing citizens to the core of European policymaking will reinforce our representative democracies.”

    For the first time, representatives from the Western Balkans participated as key partners. This was the first Plenary under the Slovenian Presidency of the Council and its conference co-chair Gašper Dovžan said that he was pleased to welcome them “as key stakeholders with whom we share responsibility for the future of the EU.”

    In his opening speech, he promised that the citizens would get more speaking time than any of the EU institutions, even taken together.

    “The enthusiasm in the Citizens’ Panels is great, expectations are high, the formula is working,” commented Guy Verhofstadt (European Parliament), one of the co-chairs of the Conference.  “Now the Plenary has to find answers to the issues raised, in the form of a shared vision of Europe’s future and concrete deliverables on how we reform the EU.”

    Overall, civil society organisations were satisfied with the Plenary. “The Conference on the Future of Europe is a great and very positive experiment,” commented Bent Norby Bonde, Secretary General of Europe’s Peoples Forum. “We should celebrate the positive outcomes and we should also also be ready to learn lessons for the future.”

    His organisation would like to see an even stronger coherence in the methodology that is used to engage citizens in the conference. ”We must take care to have as many and representative citizens as possible  to take part in the policy discussions that will follow in the months and years to come.”

    “What is important now is to widen access to the conference and bring in new voices, particularly those of citizens and non-citizens who are not used to talking about Europe,” added Roger Casale, Secretary General of New Europeans. “That means that we in civil society need to resist the temptation to see the conference as a lobbying opportunity for our particular concerns.”

    The next Conference Plenary will take place on 17-18 December. In the meantime, citizens’ contributions to the Conference will continue to flow in. The  Multilingual Digital Platform  remains available for citizens’ ideas and events. The European Citizens’ Panels will meet online and finalise their recommendations. National panels and events are still being organised in the member states.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet on Tuesday
    The next meeting of Belgium's Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Tuesday at 4:30 PM, according to local media ...
    Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Unilever are world’s biggest plastic polluters
    Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Unilever were found to be the world's biggest polluters of plastic in a report published by Branded on Monday. Over 11,000 ...
    Four men charged with illegally buying thousands of live ducks to hunt on private land
    Four Belgian men will appear in court on Monday facing charges related to the purchase of thousands of ducks, which were then released into a private ...
    More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family resort over the weekend
    Fifteen deer were killed by wolves in the Belgian province of Limburg this weekend, between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The deer were ...
    Cost of breast cancer still too high for many patients
    Breast cancer still carries too high a cost for patients when one in nine women in Belgium will face the disease before reaching 75, according to a ...
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    A generation ago, the Gare Maritime in the Tour & Taxis industrial site was an abandoned wasteland. It is now a model for urban renewal and ...
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    It's the news that nobody wants to hear, but here we go again. Belgium’s council of ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss ...
    Belgian grandparents to walk across Scotland for COP26
    A group of Belgian grandparents has set off on a 100 km hike that will take them from Belgium to the Scottish city of Glasgow, just ahead of the ...
    Rise in fuel prices will bring Belgian State €547 million in tax, say Workers Party
    The sharp rise in fuel prices that have been felt across the continent will bring an additional €547 million to the Belgian State, the Workers' Party ...
    Amid backlash, Brussels police chief promises to do better for sexual assault victims
    After multiple rallies against sexual violence took place in Brussels last week, with victims offering testimony of poor treatment from police when ...
    Person hit by train in Brussels
    A person was hit by a train in the tunnel between Brussels North and Brussels Central at around 10:20 AM on Monday, railway network manager Infrabel ...
    Hire bikes and scooters: Brussels Parliament wants to restore order
    Majority parties in the Brussels Parliament plan to enact new rules allowing communes to set specific and mandatory parking spaces for hire bikes and ...