   
EU recognises UK Covid pass as 'equivalent' to EU Digital Covid Certificate
Thursday, 28 October, 2021

    

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    EU Digital Covid Certificate. Credit: European Commission

    On Thursday, the European Commission adopted two new decisions certifying that the Covid-19 passes issued by the United Kingdom and Armenia are equivalent to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

    The two countries will be connected to the European system, meaning that their Covid certificates will now be accepted in the EU, under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

    “Safer travel is a reality thanks to the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which is now the leading global standard,” said Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.


    In total, 45 countries across four continents are now connected to the EU system and more will follow in the coming weeks, he added.

    The two decisions, which were adopted on Thursday, will enter into force from Friday 29 October.

    In practice, this means that the EU now accepts EMA-approved vaccines administered in the UK and Armenia, and considers the shots equivalent to those administered in the EU.

    At the same time, Armenia and the UK also agreed to accept the EU Digital Covid Certificate, meaning that EU citizens with the pass will also be able to travel more easily to their countries from Friday.

    With the certificate, travellers can prove that they have been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.

    A full list of all the countries whose certificates are recognised by the EU, as well as more information on the Digital Covid Certificate, can be found here.

