‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president

“Ronald Koeman will be the coach” of FC Barcelona, ​​club president Josep Maria Bartomeu announced Tuesday evening in an interview on BarçaTV, the Catalan club’s own TV channel.

“If all goes well, Koeman will be the coach that we announce and who will lead this team and these players with a different project,” Bartomeu said, the day after the dismissal of Spanish Quique Setién, who had managed the team since January.

Ronald Koeman, 57, is currently the coach of the Netherlands national football team. The former legendary Barcelona defender has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for FC Barcelona under certain conditions.

Ronald Koeman played for ‘Barça’ from 1989 to 1995. During that period, they won the Spanish championship four times. Famous for his powerful free-kicks, he scored in extra-time in the final against Sampdoria to win the last European Cup in 1992, which was after re-branded to the Champions League.

He was also assistant coach at FC Barcelona between July 1998 and December 1999, under the leadership of Louis Van Gaal.

Since 2018, Koeman has been leading the Dutch national team. He is under contract with them until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is scheduled to be played in winter this time, December 2022.

Quique Sétien was sacked on Monday three days after Barcelona’s worst loss in European competitions, humiliated with a 2-8 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

FC Barcelona ends the season without any trophy for the first time in thirteen years.

The Brussels Times