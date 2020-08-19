   
‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis...
Malian president steps down after coup d’état...
Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims...
Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for...
EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Malian president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    Israel’s new strategy in the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    ‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    We need to prevent coronavirus ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    © Belga

    “Ronald Koeman will be the coach” of FC Barcelona, ​​club president Josep Maria Bartomeu announced Tuesday evening in an interview on BarçaTV, the Catalan club’s own TV channel.

    “If all goes well, Koeman will be the coach that we announce and who will lead this team and these players with a different project,” Bartomeu said, the day after the dismissal of Spanish Quique Setién, who had managed the team since January.

    Ronald Koeman, 57, is currently the coach of the Netherlands national football team. The former legendary Barcelona defender has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for FC Barcelona under certain conditions.

    Ronald Koeman played for ‘Barça’ from 1989 to 1995. During that period, they won the Spanish championship four times. Famous for his powerful free-kicks, he scored in extra-time in the final against Sampdoria to win the last European Cup in 1992, which was after re-branded to the Champions League.

    He was also assistant coach at FC Barcelona between July 1998 and December 1999, under the leadership of Louis Van Gaal.

    Since 2018, Koeman has been leading the Dutch national team. He is under contract with them until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is scheduled to be played in winter this time, December 2022.

    Quique Sétien was sacked on Monday three days after Barcelona’s worst loss in European competitions, humiliated with a 2-8 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

    FC Barcelona ends the season without any trophy for the first time in thirteen years.

    The Brussels Times