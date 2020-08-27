   
Germany extends ban on public access to football stadiums
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 August, 2020
Latest News:
Germany extends ban on public access to football...
Anti-snoring company will launch IPO on Euronext in...
Massive illegal streaming service shut down by EU...
Coronavirus ‘regaining ground’ in France, PM says...
AstraZeneca exempted from liability clause for coronavirus vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 August 2020
    Germany extends ban on public access to football stadiums
    Anti-snoring company will launch IPO on Euronext in September
    Massive illegal streaming service shut down by EU agency
    Coronavirus ‘regaining ground’ in France, PM says
    AstraZeneca exempted from liability clause for coronavirus vaccine
    Youth summer camps: food poisoning down by 75% this year
    Belgium in Brief: The Tables Turn Again
    Brussels firefighters pelted with glass bottles in Molenbeek last night
    EU scraps Brexit discussions from upcoming meeting
    Dutch study shows no benefits from hydroxychloroquine
    Coronavirus: Flanders struggles to assemble mobile teams to tackle local outbreaks
    Belgian average decreases further, 492 new coronavirus infections per day
    Dutch rail will slash journey time on Amsterdam-Brussels line by 2024
    Diesel prices to drop on Friday
    Marc Van Ranst faces lawsuit over ‘reckless statements’
    Belgium will receive 7.5 million coronavirus vaccines, De Block says
    Chovanec affair: Jambon ‘has no recollection’ of being informed
    Coronavirus: infections climb again in Brussels as Antwerp lifts curfew
    EU Commissioner Hogan resigns over Golfgate
    Children returning from red zones must be quarantined or tested
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany extends ban on public access to football stadiums

    Thursday, 27 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Public access to stadiums, cultural venues, festivals and fairs in Germany will remain banned until the end of the year, as the country is set to prolong this coronavirus measure.

    A draft agreement between the regions and the government to that effect was obtained by AFP. The extension will be discussed on Thursday, according to Deutsche Welle.

    The extension of the ban is a hard blow for the country’s football clubs, which were hoping to be able to start partially bringing their supporters back to the stadiums with the new season due to begin on 18 September with a match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04.

    Related Articles

     

    Some exceptions will reportedly be allowed, however, in areas where the infection rate has been low for at least a week and “if it is ensured that participants come exclusively from that area or neighbouring areas” where the spread of the virus would also be contained.

    Germany counted on Thursday 237,936 cases of Covid-19 and 9,285 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in the country. Belgium, for comparison, has counted 83,030 cases and 9,879 deaths.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times