Belgian fans wanted to create the best fantasy Red Devils team

The Belgian Football Union (URBSFA) is calling on fans to help create the best fantasy team and the best coach of all time as part of celebrations to mark its 125th anniversary.

Fans can vote on the website of the Belgian Union and have the choice between 127 Red Devils and 11 coaches. Fans will also have a chance to win a jersey signed by a legend of the Devils.

“Since 1895, over the generations, we have seen incredible talent pass through, which will not make it any easier for fans to choose,” explained Stefan Van Loock, spokesman for the URBSFA.

“On the basis of different parameters, we have selected 127 players and 11 coaches who, during their career, have contributed enormously to the national team. It is now up to the fans to determine the final team, which will consist of 11 players in 4-3-3 and a coach”.

“This will be an opportunity for many to learn more about a forgotten part of the history of Belgian football and to revive the debate in many families about the best goalkeeper or the best top striker”, added Van Loock, who will review potential candidates line by line with former internationals and connoisseurs on the URBSFA website.

The Brussels Times