Football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest...

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who just recently celebrated his 60th birthday passed away on Wednesday, a spokesperson to the footballer confirmed to AFP news agency.

The world champion from 1986 is regarded by many to have been one of the best footballers in history.

He had been recovering from an operation earlier in November in Buenos Aires for a hematoma on his head.

The Argentine Football Association has expressed “its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend,” adding “you will always be in our hearts.”

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

