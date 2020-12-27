   
Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
Sunday, 27 December, 2020
    © Belga

    Robert Lewandowski was elected Player of the Year at the Global Football Awards on Sunday in Dubai.

    The Polish goal-scorer was the main architect of Bayern Munich’s triple achievement – Bundesliga, Cup and Champion’s League – this year. He had already been elected player of the year at the FIFA Football Awards on 17 December.

    Lewandowski takes over from Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo as the holder of the Globe Football Awards “Player of the Year” title.

    For his part, the Portuguese international on Sunday won the Player of the Century Award for the years 2001-2020.

    This year’s world Team of the Year is German and European Champion Bayern Munich, while Hans Dieter-Flick was elected Coach of the Year.

    Team of the Century 2001-2020 went to Real Madrid, while Pep Guardiola was elected Coach of the Century 2002-2020.

    Spain’s Iker Casillas and Gerard Picqué each received a prize for their entire career.

    The Brussels Times