Belgian footballer Eden Hazard suffers latest injury after returning to training

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard is out for another four weeks after sustaining a new injury while rejoining his teammates at Real Madrid.

Hazard injured a muscle in his left leg at the end of a Real Madrid training, his club confirmed.



The 30-year-old Hazard’s career at Real Madrid – the club’s most expensive transfer – has been plagued by injuries and a Covid-19 infection, causing him to miss 17 games this season as well as much of the previous season.

Hazard also plays for the Belgian national team, and was voted most emblematic figure in the history of Belgian football by fans in a survey by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA).

