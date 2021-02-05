Former Red Devils goalkeeper Silvio Proto announces retirement...

Belgian goalkeeper and former Red Devil Silvio Proto announced the end of his career on Friday.

Proto – who used to play for Brussels soccer club RSC Anderlecht and had 17 caps with the national team – announced his decision on social media a few days after leaving his last club, Lazio Roma.

“It is time for me and my first white hairs to put the gloves away,” Proto said, reminiscing on “many dives, saved goals, and even more conceded later on.”

“It is with pride and relief that I am starting a new chapter in my life, which I will devote to my hobbies, my projects and my little family who has more than supported me during this long career,” he said.

Proto started his career at La Louvière in 1999, before moving to Anderlecht in 2005, where he stayed until 2016 except for a loan to Germinal Beerschot between 2008 and 2009. He changed clubs three more times, playing for Ostend, then moving to Olympiakos and finishing his career with three years in Rome.

“Thanks to my little wife for putting up with my 35689632 superstitions, to my children for making me the best player in the world (at least in their eyes),” Proto said.

He also expressed his thanks “to the fans (mine and opponents) who have always pushed me to surpass myself, but also to my managers, coaches, teammates and opponents without whom this career would not have been what it has been.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times