Special Olympics Belgium will organise first National Winter Games in October

Special Olympics Belgium will organise the first edition of the National Winter Games from 13 to 15 October.

The event will be held at SnowWorld Landgraaf in the Netherlands, which has the only official International Ski Federation (FIS) indoor competition track in the world.

During the three days, 235 athletes with a learning disability will compete in skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and floorball.

“We are positive and counting down the days until October to finally meet our athletes,” says Zehra Sayin, CEO of Special Olympics Belgium.

“It is very important for us to see them doing what they love most, which is training at a competitive level and meeting other athletes. We hope that by then the public will be welcome again so that everyone can share our joy and come and support our athletes.”

In addition, athletes at the National Winter Games can get free health screenings in three of the eight health disciplines of the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes Programme: Healthy Body, Health Promotion and Diabetes Prevention.

The Olympic Village, which will be built around the buildings of the winter complex, will also host numerous activities and an après-ski party on Thursday and Friday.

