Germany hopes to host Euro 2020’s Munich matches in half-filled stadium

The German Foootball Federation (DFB) hopes to be able to host Euro 2020 matches billed for Munich in an Allianz Arena filled to half capacity, Philipp Lahm, head of the organising committee, said on Sunday.

“There are different scenarios,” the former Bayern Munich and national team captain, said on Antenne Bayern radio. “I don’t think 100% capacity will be possible. We have to be realistic. Everything else can be possible, that’s why we’re planning to fill the stadium at zero to 50 percent of capacity.”

So far neither the DFB nor Munich has said exactly what the Bavarian city’s scenarios would be for the tournament.

However, the European football federation, UEFA, said on Friday that Munich, which is scheduled to host three of the matches in Germany’s group phase along with one quarter-final fixture, is one of four host cities that have until 19 April to provide additional information on their plans. A decision will then be taken, UEFA said.

Eight other cities have guaranteed that their matches will be attended by spectators.

Lahm said he was optimistic that Munich would remain one of the host cities. “Hope never dies,” the 2014 world champion said. “We need to continue and work on that.”

The Brussels Times