   
Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Beglium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 October, 2021
Latest News:
Will Brussels bounce back?...
Vaccinations: Belgium’s Health Minister currently not in favour...
Thousands protest against the Covid health pass in...
Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Beglium...
Huge cannabis farm discovered inside closed down Chinese...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    2
    Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Beglium
    3
    Sex workers in Belgium to get more social rights protection
    4
    Belgians can now test their knowledge of driving rules and win prizes
    5
    European Parliament backs extension of free roaming for mobile phones
    Share article:

    Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Beglium

    Sunday, 17 October 2021

    The 770-metre long highline was installed at an altitude of 70 metres at the Freÿr Rocks.

    A 770-metre long highline was installed at an altitude of 70 metres at the Freÿr Rocks on Saturday, setting a new Belgian record, according to Laurent Blondiau, project manager for the Club Alpin Belge (Belgian Mountain Climbing Club).

    “Everything went well, slowly but without any great difficulty in ideal weather conditions,” Blondiau said. “Trial crossings can begin this Sunday morning.”

    The previous record in Belgium was set in July at the Waimes Quarry with the installation of a 440-metre long highline that was crossed on many occasions, Belga News Agency reports.

    Highlining entails walking over a slightly elastic strap linking two anchor points high above the ground, while keeping one’s balance and not falling to the ground.

    “It’s close to tightrope walking, but we don’t have a pendulum to keep the balance,” Blondiau explained. “Here, as we are at a height, we need additional security by being attached with a harness. We also use two superimposed straps as a safety measure.”

    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Will Brussels bounce back?
    The lockdowns have tested the city and forced it to confront key questions about its future. Derek Blyth looks back at an extraordinary moment in our ...
    Vaccinations: Belgium’s Health Minister currently not in favour of a general booster shot
    The latest figures on new coronavirus cases are worrying, but rather than imposing new safety measures, what is needed is full compliance with ...
    Thousands protest against the Covid health pass in France
    Demonstrations against the health pass and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus mobilised tens of thousands of protesters ...
    Huge cannabis farm discovered inside closed down Chinese restaurant near Charleroi
    A cannabis plantation with several hundred mature plants was dismantled on Friday evening in a former Chinese restaurant on Chaussée de Bruxelles ...
    Citizen founded wind turbine project launched in Liège region
    A citizen founded wind turbine project was inaugurated in the Liège Region on Saturday by Walloon Energy Minister Philippe Henry (Ecolo) together ...
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on Leopold II and embarrassment in Brussels’ public space
    The worldwide explosion of the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, combined with the 60th anniversary of the ...
    Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022
    The federal government will set aside about one million euros in its 2022 budget for a social tariff for sustainable heating, Federal Energy Minister ...
    Anti-vaxxers demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels
    Hundreds of supporters of the anti-vaxx movement gathered on Saturday outside the headquarters of the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to protest ...
    Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in assets
    Belgium’s funds industry grew by 5.3% (13 billion euros) in the second quarter of this year, bringing investment funds available to the public to ...
    Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours soon possible
    The fastest train ride between Brussels and Luxembourg currently takes almost three hours, but that could be slashed to about two hours thanks to the ...
    Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in Belgium
    Between 6 and 12 October, an average of 2,438 people were infected with the Covid-19 virus every day, according to figures from the Sciensano public ...
    Over 80,000 companies in Belgium non-compliant with anti-money laundering meassures
    Over 80,000 companies and non-profits in Belgium are still not compliant with the Ultimate Business Owner (UBO) register, which is required of them ...