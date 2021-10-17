Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Beglium...

The 770-metre long highline was installed at an altitude of 70 metres at the Freÿr Rocks.

A 770-metre long highline was installed at an altitude of 70 metres at the Freÿr Rocks on Saturday, setting a new Belgian record, according to Laurent Blondiau, project manager for the Club Alpin Belge (Belgian Mountain Climbing Club).

“Everything went well, slowly but without any great difficulty in ideal weather conditions,” Blondiau said. “Trial crossings can begin this Sunday morning.”

The previous record in Belgium was set in July at the Waimes Quarry with the installation of a 440-metre long highline that was crossed on many occasions, Belga News Agency reports.

Highlining entails walking over a slightly elastic strap linking two anchor points high above the ground, while keeping one’s balance and not falling to the ground.

“It’s close to tightrope walking, but we don’t have a pendulum to keep the balance,” Blondiau explained. “Here, as we are at a height, we need additional security by being attached with a harness. We also use two superimposed straps as a safety measure.”

