Facing rising infections, Spain imposes new restrictions...

Spain has introduced new restrictions in several regions following an increase in coronavirus cases, authorities announced Monday.

Catalonia has banned meetings of more than 10 people, regional president Quim Torra announced. “The situation is no longer stable, on the contrary, the numbers are constantly increasing,” he said.

Catalonia is also going to reduce class sizes in schools and make 500,000 Covid-19 tests available in the education sector. Students are returning to school at the beginning of September and many employees are returning from vacations, fuelling fears that the number of cases could increase further.

In the southeastern region of Murcia, gatherings of more than six people not belonging to the same household have been banned.

In Madrid, which was hardest hit, authorities recommended avoiding non-essential social contacts.

Authorities on the island of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands admitted that a second wave was underway, as the rapid spread of the virus hampered the tracking of contacts.

Spain has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cases in recent days, with more than 3,000 new infections recorded daily.

In June, the number of new cases over a 24-hour period had fallen below 100, but the number began to rise again in July.

