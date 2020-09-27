   
France: Interior Minister raises need for terrorism awareness
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Latest News:
Covid 19: Number of new cases could be...
‘Not my government’: Thousands of Vlaams Belang supporters...
Covid-19: Brussels introduces tougher restrictions...
Coronavirus-Belgium: Over 20,000 hospitalised since March...
Woman assaulted on Dutch train for not wearing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 September 2020
    Covid 19: Number of new cases could be turning downward
    ‘Not my government’: Thousands of Vlaams Belang supporters flock to Brussels
    Covid-19: Brussels introduces tougher restrictions
    Coronavirus-Belgium: Over 20,000 hospitalised since March
    Woman assaulted on Dutch train for not wearing a face mask correctly
    Helicopter hijack: Arrested men planned to rescue murder suspect
    France: Interior Minister raises need for terrorism awareness
    Coronavirus: Expert denounces lack of information on returning travellers
    Child psychiatrist: King Philippe’s upbringing was ‘emotional neglect’
    Weather Report: Dry Sunday afternoon, but more rain to come
    Four arrested in case of hijacked helicopter
    Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried under sand
    Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity
    Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G
    New Brussels Measures: Bars have to close at 11:00 PM
    Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’ says Wilmès
    Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear
    Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times
    Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday
    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
    View more
    Share article:

    France: Interior Minister raises need for terrorism awareness

    Sunday, 27 September 2020
    © Belga

    French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Sunday that the French people and their leaders had perhaps been putting the reality of Islamic terrorism behind them.

    “The Interior Minister is here to remind the French people of reality,” he told the press while on a visit to a synagogue in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

    “We are in an extremely critical situation,” he said. “We are at war against Islamic terrorism and perhaps we had collectively put it behind us a bit.”

    Speaking two days after Friday’s incident in which a teen wielding a meat cleaver seriously wounded two persons in the street where the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo used to be located, Darmanin said “32 attacks” had been foiled in the past three years. “That’s about one per month,” he stressed.

    “I have asked the Paris police commissioner to strengthen security at a number of sites, including sites that can be symbolic,” such as the former premises of the satirical newspaper, he announced.

    “Jews, in particular, are being targeted by Islamist attacks,” Darmanin noted. He said 774 points, mainly schools and synagogues, were being protected and over 7,000 police and soldiers had been mobilised on Sunday for Yom Kippur.

    The Brussels Times