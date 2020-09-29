   
Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Thousands of jobs are under threat at oil and gas giant Shell, the British newspaper The Times wrote on Tuesday.

    The company is due to publish an interim business update on Wednesday ahead of quarterly results, which many expect will cast more light on the situation.

    Hundreds of jobs would be cut in the UK as part of a wider reorganisation of the company, which employs 83,000 people worldwide.

    There have already been reports that Shell wants to cut its oil and gas production costs by 40%. This would be part of a strategic overhaul with a focus on energy transition and a simplification of the company’s structure.

    A Shell spokesman said the company was busy with a strategic reorientation in view of the energy transition. He did not wish to comment on rumours of job cuts.

    The Brussels Times