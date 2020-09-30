   
Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from Africa this winter
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from Africa this winter
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from the African continent during the next winter season (from 25 October to 27 March) the airline company announced on Wednesday.

    The airline will operate 42 medium-haul and 16 long-haul routes, with up to 40% more flights during the peak period, from early December to early January, compared to the months of September and October.

    At the start of the winter season, all destinations in Brussels Airlines’ intercontinental offer will be located on the African continent. New York JFK in the United States will follow in February.

    The company will gradually increase its offer by 12% from 25 October onwards, and from this winter, Brussels Airlines will serve Abidjan (Ivory Coast) on a daily basis.

    During the winter holidays, additional frequencies will be added to Banjul (Gambia), Bujumbura (Burundi), Dakar (Senegal), Douala (Cameroon), Entebbe (Uganda), Freetown (Sierra Leone), Kigali (Rwanda), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Monrovia (Liberia) and Yaoundé (Cameroon). Luanda (Angola) will also join the cities in February.

    Brussels Airlines will also be connecting Brussels to the brand new Berlin-Brandenburg airport (Germany) from 8 November, and will offer additional flights to holiday destinations such as Alicante, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Tenerife (Spain), Faro and Lisbon (Portugal) during the autumn, winter and spring holiday periods.

    The vast majority of the pending claims arising from the coronavirus crisis are expected to be resolved by the end of October, assures the company, which says it has carried out more than 50% of the delayed reimbursements.

    The Brussels Times