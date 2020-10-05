   
Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 October, 2020
Latest News:
Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come...
Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations...
10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus...
Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus...
Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries
    Belgium’s national rail moves to make its stations more accessible
    10 countries now coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Belgium begins using wastewater to predict future coronavirus flare-ups
    Council continues to delay adoption of coordination of travel restrictions in the EU
    Europe’s gender pay gap may not disappear before 2104
    Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients
    ‘Give me my sauce or I’ll call the cops’: Belgian woman threatens McDonald’s after order mistake
    Covid-19: Paris closes bars, reduces capacity for shopping centres
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ tracing app already downloaded over 657,000 times
    STIB raises ticket price without a smart card
    Belgium expected to stabilise, now ‘same as France and Netherlands’
    Belgian Princess Delphine happy with official recognition as King Albert II’s daughter
    Secretary of State Mathieu Michel’s driver parks illegally for important MR party meeting
    Belgium in Brief: Leuven’s Deadly Hazing Faces Further Investigation
    Most of Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia
    Belgium’s recent Covid-19 case numbers included many who were not contagious
    Commission President von der Leyen quarantined after Covid-19 exposure
    Brussels bans public drinking in city centre
    Belgian average surges to over 2,100 daily coronavirus cases
    View more
    Share article:

    Dead bodies found on Italian coast ‘probably’ come from French cemeteries

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Several dead bodies that were found on the Italian coast are in a state of “great decomposition” and “must very probably correspond” to coffins swept away in floods from French cemeteries, according to reports on Monday.

    Several bodies were found Sunday on a beach in Liguria, Italy, two days after violent storms hit the southeast of France and the north of Italy.

    “These are not recent deaths (…) but old corpses which must correspond to the bodies of the cemeteries engulfed by the floods of water,” said state representative of the French Alpes-Maritimes department Bernard Gonzalez, according to RTBF.

    “We are in the process of gathering elements to identify them. But it is difficult because they were found nude and we have no identification elements,” said coastguard Giuseppe Semeraro, from the Italian port of Imperia.

    According to Gonzalez, one person – a motorist found in his submerged car at Saint-Martin-Vésubie – died during the storm, and eight people went missing.

    The disappearances are based on “credible and direct testimonies,” he said, adding that 13 other people “supposedly disappeared where we have testimonies but not first-hand ones,” he said.

    The search for missing people is continuing, reports La Libre, and access to the roads is also being re-established by clearing away the debris.

    The Brussels Times