Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh...

Azerbaijani missiles hit the Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert on Saturday morning, an official in the separatist enclave said shortly before a ceasefire came into effect.

“A few minutes ago, Azerbaijan hit civilian areas of Stepanakert again with missiles,” Artak Belgarian, the mediator of the self-proclaimed republic, said on Twitter, adding that there was no information on victims.

An AFP reporter based in the city heard two explosions in the morning.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on its part released a statement saying that “the Armenian armed forces are heavily bombing populated areas (…) Azerbaijan is taking reciprocal measures.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan have for now agreed to a ceasefire starting at 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

