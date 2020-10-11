   
Statue of Christopher Columbus taken off Mexico’s capital
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Latest News:
Statue of Christopher Columbus taken off Mexico’s capital...
EU support to Roma: More of the same...
Are Belgium’s greens wavering over end to nuclear...
Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease...
Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 October 2020
    Statue of Christopher Columbus taken off Mexico’s capital
    EU support to Roma: More of the same policy or a break with the past?
    Are Belgium’s greens wavering over end to nuclear power?
    Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease with high doses of favipiravir
    Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels
    Coronavirus: Hospitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying conditions
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels
    Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU aid
    Brussels bars and cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with coronavirus in North Korea’
    The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the lead in the ‘money of the future’
    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the UN World Food Programme
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    View more
    Share article:

    Statue of Christopher Columbus taken off Mexico’s capital

    Sunday, 11 October 2020

    Authorities in Mexico on Saturday removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from a major city street after activists vowed to pull it down on Monday, 12 October, the day of the commemoration of the explorer’s arrival in the Americas in 1492.

    The statue of the Genoese navigator was dismantled and removed from the busy tourist street in collaboration with cultural institutions, the Ministry of Culture announced in a press release.

    It said its withdrawal was in response “to the request by the Government of the City of Mexico” to submit the monument “to an examination and possible restoration,” which would be carried out by the National Institute of History and Anthropology, INAH.

    Many groups of activists had called for a demonstration under the rallying cry of “Lo Vamos a Derribar” (‘We’re going to pull it down’) on Monday, the 12th of October, celebrated as the Dia de la Raza in Spanish-speaking countries of the Americas and Columbus Day in English-speaking ones.

    Presented for a long time as the “discoverer” of the Americas, Columbus is today associated in many minds with the abuses committed by Europeans against Amerindians.

    Four statues of Franciscan friars, including Spain’s Bartolomeo de las Casas, have also been removed with a view to their restoration.

    The Mayor of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, had intimated at a press conference that after being restored, the monument might not be reinstalled on the avenue, where it had been erected in 1877. “It would perhaps be worthwhile (…) to reflect collectively on what Columbus represents, particularly for next year,” she said.

    In 2021, Mexico commemorates the 200th anniversary of its independence and the 500th anniversary of the European invasion after the fall of Tenochtitlan, Mexico City’s name when it was the capital of the Aztec Empire.

    In a letter dated the 2nd of October, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the Vatican, the Spanish Crown and Spain’s Government to apologise to indigenous peoples for the “most shameful atrocities” committed during the Spanish Conquest in 1521.

    The Brussels Times