Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian bombing kills seven in Azerbaijan

Seven people were killed in bombings in the city of Gandja in Azerbaijan overnight, Azerbaijani ministry said Sunday, accusing the Armenian forces of breaking the cease-fire supposed to have begun yesterday.

“A new missile attack by Armenian forces on a residential area in Gandja, Azerbaijan’s second biggest city, seven dead and 33 wounded,” the Foreign Minister announced on its Twitter account, posting photos of the destruction.

Nagorno-Karabakh defence ministry immediately denied having bombed Gandja. “This is an absolute lie,” assuring they “respect the humanitarian ceasefire agreement” and accusing the Azerbaijani side of having hit “Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martouni and other civilian areas.”

The capital of the breakaway region, Stepanakert, was struck overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to AFP journalists on the spot who counted three to four waves of shelling, followed by a dozen explosions.

A humanitarian truce to allow for the exchange of bodies of soldiers and prisoners came into effect at noon on Saturday, but the two sides accuse each other of not sticking to it.

