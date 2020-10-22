   
Golden Dawn party leader sentenced to jail
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
    Golden Dawn party leader sentenced to jail

    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    © Belga

    The Athens Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced the leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party and six other senior party member to up to 13.5 years in prison for “running a criminal organization”.

    Nikos Michaloliakos (62), the party leader, a holocaust denier and admirer of Adolf Hitler’s National Socialism, is sentenced to 13 and a half years. Other party members received 10 to 13 year prison sentences.

    Some fifty other party members of the now rendered criminal organisation, responsible for murders and violence, were also sentenced by the Athens Criminal Court after a marathon trial, lasting five and a half years.

    The Brussels Times