Coronavirus : Thousands protest against restrictions in London

Thousands of demonstrators protested on Saturday in London against measures taken by the British Government to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The demonstrators, who took to the streets in response to a call from the Save our Rights UK organisation, denounced, in particular, the obligation to wear face masks. They described the measures as tyranny, and some even questioned the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently took a series of measures subdivided into three phases to curb the propagation of the virus, with the toughest restrictions on public life rolled out in regions presenting the highest risk.

Bars and pubs have been closed in the North of England, and family gatherings have also been banned there.

A 10 p.m. curfew has also been imposed throughout England, while a six-person limit has been set for gatherings.

The virus has been spreading dramatically in the United Kingdom, with new infections topping 20,000 per day.

The Brussels Times