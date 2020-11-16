Boris Johnson goes into quarantine after Covid-19 exposure...

The PM’s second close encounter with the coronavirus comes ahead of a crucial week in the UK as the transition period comes to an end, making Brexit effective from the end of December.
The departure last week of his chief Brexit adviser and Dominic Cummings further shake up the period Johnson will spend in quarantine as he juggles the twin challenges of Brexit and the deadly pandemic.
A meeting with EU27 leaders on Thursday is seen as a crucial deadline in Downing Street, following yet another round of unsuccessful talks over a trade deal.
Johnson is also expected to decide whether to extend current coronavirus restrictions —which have Britain under lockdown until 2 December—, amid high pressure from conservative supporters to lift them, VRT reports.