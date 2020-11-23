Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit in Saudi Arabia

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled in secret to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Israeli media report on Monday.

According to the Israeli press, Mr Netanyahu was joined by the head of Israeli Intelligence Mossad, Yossi Cohen.

The visit took place in Neom, a futuristic city located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, geographically very near Israel’s southern border.

The meeting is the first of its kind between the Israeli Prime Minister and the Saudi Crown Prince, coming just months after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel.

The Brussels Times