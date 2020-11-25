Iran: Repairing relations with the US under Biden could be ‘easy’

The Vienna nuclear agreement was signed in 2015 between Germany, the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, China and Iran and aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
The USA unilaterally terminated the agreement in May 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Iran. As a result, Tehran has gradually ignored almost all the provisions of the agreement.
The lifting of sanctions imposed by incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump is another condition, he added.
Rohani’s assertion coincides with Biden’s statement that “America is back” upon introducing his future team, the foreign policy part of which includes Jake Sullivan, who played a key role in negotiating the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.