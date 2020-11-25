   
Iran: Repairing relations with the US under Biden could be 'easy'
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Sugar baron dethrones AB InBev director as richest...
Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent...
Report: AI offers new malicious opportunities for criminals...
First Europeans could be vaccinated by end of...
    Iran: Repairing relations with the US under Biden could be ‘easy’

    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Repairing relations between Iran and the United States could be easy under the future presidency of Joe Biden, Iranian President Hassan Rohani said Wednesday.

    “We can go back to the time before the tensions and, if the new US administration shows the right political mentality, a solution would also be easy,” Rohani said on state television.

    Iran would go back to its obligations under the nuclear agreement signed with world powers and ease tensions with Washington if the Biden government were to do something about it, Rohani said.

    The Vienna nuclear agreement was signed in 2015 between Germany, the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, China and Iran and aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

    The USA unilaterally terminated the agreement in May 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Iran. As a result, Tehran has gradually ignored almost all the provisions of the agreement.

    The lifting of sanctions imposed by incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump is another condition, he added.

    Rohani’s assertion coincides with Biden’s statement that “America is back” upon introducing his future team, the foreign policy part of which includes Jake Sullivan, who played a key role in negotiating the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times