Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off...
Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home...
No return to campus before February for Francophone...
Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement...
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    © Pixabay

    90-year-old Margaret Keenan may have been the first person in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 outside the context of a clinical trial, but another name is starting to dominate coverage.

    William Shakespeare.

    That would be William Shakespeare the 81-year-old from Warwickshire, not the playwright responsible for Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice and Macbeth.

    Shakespeare – again, the 81-year-old man – was the second person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the BBC, following on from Keenan who was given the vaccine at 6:31 AM GMT (7:31 AM Belgian time). These were the first of an initial batch of 800,000 vaccines delivered, good for 400,000 people as two vaccinations are needed.

    The UK became the first country in the world last week to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and received its first batch of the vaccine on Friday. It began its vaccination rollout today among people over 80 and health workers.

    When asked how he felt, Shakespeare said he was “pleased”.

    Speaking on Tuesday morning UK Health secretary Matt Hancock solemnly watched footage of Shakespeare getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. “It’s been such a tough year for so many people – and there’s William Shakespeare putting it so simply for everybody, that we can get on with our lives.”

