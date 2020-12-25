Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals

The Dutch government announced Thursday that it will require a negative PCR test for any passenger wishing to enter the Netherlands by train, boat or bus from December 29, one day after imposing the same measure for people arriving by plane.

“Anyone travelling to the Netherlands by train, bus or boat from abroad must be able to submit a negative test report from December 29” 00H01 (23H01 GMT), the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

The test “must take place no later than 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands. This test is in addition to the directive for all travellers to quarantine themselves at home for ten days after arrival,” the ministry added.

The government had already indicated on Wednesday that all passengers, including those from the European Union, would have to present a negative PCR test on their arrival by air from 29 December, warning that it was considering extending this measure to other means of cross-border transport.

On Sunday, the Netherlands was the first country in Europe to suspend all passenger flights from the United Kingdom due to a new strain of the virus.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in mid-December a new set of measures to combat Covid-19, the most severe imposed on the Netherlands since the start of the health crisis.

The Brussels Times