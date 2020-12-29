   
Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most border crossings
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Latest News:
Marc Van Ranst discussed becoming Belgium’s Health Minister...
Belgium in Brief: Hoping For Snow...
Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief...
All returning residents should require a negative corona...
Disappointment over year-end premium for healthcare workers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    Marc Van Ranst discussed becoming Belgium’s Health Minister
    Belgium in Brief: Hoping For Snow
    Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief suspended
    All returning residents should require a negative corona test, Belgian expert warns
    Disappointment over year-end premium for healthcare workers
    Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most border crossings
    Antwerp laboratory becomes latest victim of cyber-attack
    Belgium’s daily average coronavirus infections drop below 2,000
    EMA unlikely to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in January
    2021: Stand by for the post-Covid baby-boom
    European Commission accepts court ruling allowing ban on Jewish and Muslim slaughter
    Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
    Four under observation after receiving 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
    Death toll rises in nursing home after infected Sinterklaas visit
    Weather report: snow expected in Belgium for end of 2020
    Cyclist who kneed 5-year-old girl claims not to know he hit her
    EU vaccines strategy gets off to a slow start
    Belgium to research ‘single dose’ rapid Pfizer vaccination
    Brexit: EU member states provisionally approve deal
    All Brussels nursing homes to be vaccinated by February
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most border crossings

    Tuesday, 29 December 2020

    Travellers looking to travel to the Netherlands from a Covid-19 risk area will be required to provide a negative test for the virus within the last 72 hours, following a new rule which goes into effect today (Tuesday).

    The requirement  – which currently applies to most of the world, including Belgium – is an extension of the rule already in place for travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa, due to the new variant of the virus detected there.

    The rule applies to all passengers, including Dutch nationals and nationals of other EU and Schengen countries. According to the information from the Dutch government, the measure applies to anyone travelling by aircraft, ferry or international intercity train or coach travelling more than 30km into the Netherlands from the border.

    The measure, however, does not stretch to people arriving in the Netherlands by car.

    Related News

    It will be the responsibility of airlines and other transport companies will have to check the negative test report before allowing boarding. If a passenger is unable to present a negative test result, they may not travel to the Netherlands and will not be permitted to board the aircraft or ferry.

    The Netherlands saw a drop in cases of coronavirus infections last week compared to the previous week, the first decline in a long time. More than 770,000 people have been infected in the country and 11,000 people died due to Covid-19.

    The Brussels Times