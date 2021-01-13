US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment...

The U.S. Congress began debates on Wednesday morning on the indictment of Donald Trump, accused of encouraging the riots on the Capitol on 6 January that left five dead.
The vote on the indictment is expected to take place around 3:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Belgian time) in the House of Representatives. There is little doubt as to its outcome, as long as the Democrats have a majority in the House.
It will mark the formal opening of impeachment proceedings against the 45th president, who will become the first in history to be impeached twice in Congress.