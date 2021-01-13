US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment...

The U.S. Congress began debates on Wednesday morning on the indictment of Donald Trump, accused of encouraging the riots on the Capitol on 6 January that left five dead.

The vote on the indictment is expected to take place around 3:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Belgian time) in the House of Representatives. There is little doubt as to its outcome, as long as the Democrats have a majority in the House.

It will mark the formal opening of impeachment proceedings against the 45th president, who will become the first in history to be impeached twice in Congress.

The Brussels Times

Related News