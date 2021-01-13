   
US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Latest News:
Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval...
Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism...
Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout...
EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security...
US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval in February
    Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism
    Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout
    EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security risks
    US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment
    More snow expected in the coming days in Belgium
    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
    Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control
    Brussels extends curfew to 1 March
    Flanders will vaccinate everyone before the summer
    Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says Minister
    Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy, data shows
    Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says
    Population: One in eight Belgian residents is a foreigner
    Chinese coronavirus vaccine is 50.38% effective, clinical trials suggest
    ‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire
    Catholic collective protests 15-person limit in churches
    Former city councillor gets eight years for visa trafficking
    Ireland to require negative Covid test from Saturday
    View more
    Share article:

    US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    The United States Capitol. Credit: Pixabay

    The U.S. Congress began debates on Wednesday morning on the indictment of Donald Trump, accused of encouraging the riots on the Capitol on 6 January that left five dead.

    The vote on the indictment is expected to take place around 3:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Belgian time) in the House of Representatives. There is little doubt as to its outcome, as long as the Democrats have a majority in the House.

    It will mark the formal opening of impeachment proceedings against the 45th president, who will become the first in history to be impeached twice in Congress.

    The Brussels Times

    Related News