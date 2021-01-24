One of the world’s most wanted drug dealers arrested at Schiphol airport

One of the world’s most wanted drug lords was arrested at Schiphol airport in the Netherlands on Friday, Dutch police has confirmed.

Tse Chi Lop was arrested in collaboration with the Australian authorities, who are demanding his extradition, De Telegraaf reports.

Tse Chi Lop, 57 years-old, is a Canadian of Chinese descent. He is suspected of trafficking heroin and synthetic drugs.

Chi Lop, whose empire is estimated at over €20 billion, had been on the run for years.

He is said to be the head of the Sam Gor Mafia, also known as “The Company”. His empire spans all over Asia.

The Brussels Times