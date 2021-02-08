Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose

More than 12 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom, the latest official figures show.

Specifically, 12,014,288 people in the UK have received their first jabs. In addition, 511,447 have been administered their second dose of the vaccine.

The UK is expecting to have vaccinated the most vulnerable groups, representing some 15 million people, by mid-February. Those groups include people over 70, those with co-morbidities and medical staff.

Related News

The UK is less affected by the vaccine shortage than the EU thanks to the fact that they placed orders at a very early stage. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the UK to supply doses as soon as the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated.

The country started its vaccine rollout on 8 December 2020 with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. In the meantime, the vaccines by AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna have also been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

A total of 3,945,680 people have tested positive in the UK since the start of the pandemic, and 112,660 people have died of Covid-19.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times