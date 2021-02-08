   
Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up...
Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’...
Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays...
Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released...
Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 12 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom, the latest official figures show.

    Specifically, 12,014,288 people in the UK have received their first jabs. In addition, 511,447 have been administered their second dose of the vaccine.

    The UK is expecting to have vaccinated the most vulnerable groups, representing some 15 million people, by mid-February. Those groups include people over 70, those with co-morbidities and medical staff.

    Related News

     

    The UK is less affected by the vaccine shortage than the EU thanks to the fact that they placed orders at a very early stage. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the UK to supply doses as soon as the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated.

    The country started its vaccine rollout on 8 December 2020 with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. In the meantime, the vaccines by AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna have also been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

    A total of 3,945,680 people have tested positive in the UK since the start of the pandemic, and 112,660 people have died of Covid-19.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times